RAILWAY LINES arrest made by West Midlands Police during a murder probe.

Police have launched a murder probe after a dead man was discovered at an address in Birmingham. Emergency services rushed to an address at Holly Road, Handsworth, on Sunday morning, February 7. Inside the terraced house the body of a man that had been badly injured was discovered by police officers.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services were called at about 9 am on Sunday morning and quickly attended the scene, which is close to the Handsworth Park in Birmingham. So far police have been unable to identify the man found in the house, but have appealed to the public for help in the identification of the Birmingham man.

A 33-year-old man was arrested only shortly after the body was discovered. The suspect was arrested on the railway lines close to Wigmore Lane in West Bromwich, this is only a few miles from the house where the body was discovered.

Police have said, “We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a body at a house in Handsworth today.

“Officers were called to Holly Road at around 9am and found the body of a man who had been badly injured.

“At around 10.30am, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested a few miles away on train tracks near Wigmore Lane in West Bromwich.

“Detectives are trying to identify the man who has died.”

Police have also requested that anyone with any information please contact them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Railway Lines Arrest Made during Murder Probe”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.