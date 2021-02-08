Spanish Mountaineer Conquering the World’s Highest Peaks

A Spanish mountaineer is conquering the world’s highest peaks at over 80 years old.

Carlos Soria is a unique Spanish mountaineer that so far has managed to summit 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks since he turned a magnificent 60-years-old. Carlos is now 81-years-old and that is not stopping his mountaineering plans.

Currently Carlos trains in the mountains near his Madrid home and leaving his house wearing a facemask to combat COVID-19 reminds him of past trips to the Himalayas, and the difficulty in breathing at altitude. Carlos said “It’s difficult to breathe, so it reminds me of when I’m at high altitude.”

COVID-19 has upset many people’s plans in the last year, and Carlos was no exception. He had planned to complete his 14 highest peaks challenge last year but this was not to be. Carlos has his sights set on the peaks this year and as he does so he will pay tribute to victims of the pandemic as he summits.

Carlos said, “I want to pay tribute to the people of my age around the world who have died from this virus – the people who are having a bad time in care homes and who are very scared,”

“I’m going to take a little bunch of flowers and leave it on the summit as a tribute to all the people who have died due to this terrible situation.”

