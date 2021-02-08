SCOTTISH POLICE spent £60k on high-tech drones that cannot fly in the rain.

The high-tech drones that cost the force £57,000, has seen police chiefs slammed over inappropriate spending after the drones were revealed not be able to function in bad weather.

Allegedly even though there were fears that the drones would not work in all conditions the decision was made to buy three devices for the areas of Inverness, Aberdeen and Glasgow. The drones were originally bought in 2019 with the aim of helping with crime scene photos and searching for missing persons. But currently the drones are mainly being used to help out with coronavirus restrictions.

The drones are being flown up and down popular seafront areas after thousands of people seem to be ignoring lockdown rules and flouting restrictions in order to enjoy time at the seaside.

Harry Fone of the TaxPayers’ Alliance hit out at the near £60,000 spent by police Scotland and said, “for too long Scots have suffered repeated failures when it comes to public procurement.

“Urgent overhaul is needed to ensure wasteful spending like this doesn’t happen again.

“Taxpayers will be livid their hard-earned cash has been squandered.”

Although it is being insisted that the supplies fixed the waterproofing issue of the drones, Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham has explained that in order to avoid “an in-flight failure” in wet weather, the drones will only be used in good conditions.

