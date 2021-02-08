Police Station Attacked with Molotov Cocktails

A Police Station in Barcelona has been attacked with Molotov cocktails.

On Saturday night the municipal police station of Matadepera in Spain’s Barcelona was attacked by two men who cannot yet be identified. They threw two Molotov cocktails at the police station.

The incidence was recorded on CCTV, and shows two people approach the rear the police station before launching two Molotov cocktails. The attack was at around 4:30 am in the morning, and the incendiary devices were shown on the CCTV to hit one of the police station’s windows.

The attack is being taken seriously by the Mossos d’Esquadra, and an investigation is being carried out which has been taken over by the General Information Commission. So far no motives have been ruled out.

According to La Vanguardia, it is possible that the attack on the police station could be in retaliation of the Matadepera police enforcing coronavirus restrictions. Recent weeks have seen restrictions in many places across Spain increased, which has led some people to have illegal parties.

There is a possibility that the attack is in retaliation for an illegal party that was carried out at a Matadepera home on January 17. The Illegal party saw two police officers end the night being injured and arrests made of two locals for disobedience and attacks against law enforcement officials.

