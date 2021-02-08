Elderly Man Arrested After Woman in Her 70s Found Dead

ELDERLY man arrested after woman in her 70s is found dead.

An elderly man has been arrested by Sussex police in a seriously injured state after he was found lying next to the dead body of a 70-year-old woman. The man was arrested early on Saturday morning, at an address in East Sussex.

Initially police had been called to an address to do a welfare check on the woman who lived there, after concerns were raised. But when police attended the address in Watermill Lane, Bexhill, on Saturday shortly before 2 am they had to force entry to the property where they then found a seriously injured man who was lying next to a dead woman.

Officers are still making enquiries into what happened and are expected to stay in the local area and maintain the crime scene for a few days. The man who had been seriously injured was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Unit explained that, “this is being treated as a tragic isolated incident and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection to it.

“We are asking if anyone who has any information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with any information can either contact the police directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

