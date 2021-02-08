Mountain Rescuer Fights for Life After Rescue Attempt of COVID Rule Flouter

MOUNTAIN RESCUER fights for their life after rescue attempt of COVID rule flouter in the Lake District goes wrong.

A volunteer mountain rescuer has been left fighting for his life after falling 500 ft during an attempt to save the life of a COVID rule flouter who had been camping in the Lake District. The victim is thought to be in his 60s and is a volunteer member of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team.

-- Advertisement --



The rescue team had been called out to a man who was suffering chest pains during a camping trip near the Lake District’s Kirkstone Pass. As rescuers made their way to the campers unfortunately, one rescuer suffered a fall of around 500 ft, and was seriously injured.

Mike Blakey, Patterdale team member said, “I cannot stress enough the message to stay at home during lockdown.

“This rescue, and the subsequent life changing injuries incurred by our team member, were avoidable.

“Rescue team members are volunteers who train extensively to rescue others in the most atrocious weathers and inhospitable places.

“However the risks are always there and the impact of an incident like this is far reaching across the rescue and emergency services family.”

The campers were later fined £200 each by the Cumbria police for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

A Lake District Search & Rescue Mountain Association spokesperson said, “Sadly, one of our colleagues from the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team was injured during a rescue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with all involved within the team and the team member’s family.

“On behalf of the casualty’s family I would like to formally thank everyone involved in the rescue of our team member, including the medics and helicopter crew, and the amazing support he has received so far since being admitted to hospital.

“Of course our priority is now to support him and his family.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mountain Rescuer Fights for Life After Rescue Attempt of COVID Rule Flouter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.