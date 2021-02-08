Burger Fans: McDonald’s to Reopen for Walk-in Takeaway Later this Month.

FAST-FOOD giants, McDonald’s, are set to reopen on Monday, February 22 after going into voluntary closure at the start of the New Year to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

McDonald’s announced the closure of all of its 1,249 UK restaurants to takeaway customers at 11 pm on Tuesday night, January 5 – remaining open for drive-thru and delivery services only.

However, Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s CEO UK and Ireland has stated today (February 8) that: “A month ago we made the voluntary decision to temporarily close walk-in Takeaway while we reviewed our safety measures to ensure they reflect the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Working closely with third party safety expert NSF International, we identified a small number of changes to further enhance our procedures, and we are currently in the process of rolling these out to restaurants.

“This week, a small number of our restaurants will trial reopening walk-in takeaway with these enhancements in place, with the plan to reopen the majority of restaurants for walk-in takeaway across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland from Monday, February 22.

“Due to government restrictions, we are unable to reopen takeaway in Scotland at this time.”

He added: “New safety measures being introduced include visors as well as face coverings for customer facing employees, revised guidance and processes for our couriers to support their safe working and enhanced processes for managing customer and courier flow in restaurants.

“Once again, we would like to thank our franchisees, managers and employees for their ongoing commitment in supporting and implementing all of our updated procedures.

“The wellbeing of our people, as well as our suppliers, couriers and our customers remain our top priority, and we are confident the new processes in place will further enhance our already robust safety measures.”

