McDonald’s to close all UK restaurants from tonight.

McDonald’s has announced it will shut all of its 1,249 restaurants to takeaway customers at 11 pm on Tuesday night, January 5th- remaining open for drive-thru and delivery services only. The fast-food chain had originally said it will remain open following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday of a third national lockdown – although there will be a “few changes”, the company said.

-- Advertisement --



This is a breaking news story, please check later for any updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “McDonald’s Closes All Its UK Restaurants From Tonight”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.