Benidorm Cyclist Slapped With Fine After Bragging About Rule Break

BENIDORM cyclist slapped with fine after bragging about his perimeter rule break on social media

National Police In Benidorm have issued a cocky cyclist with a large fine after he flouted the Covid-19 perimeter restrictions and then bragged about his escapades on social media. Unbeknownst to the youngster, there is a Local Brigade of the Judicial Police whose job it is to keep an eye on all social media network in order to clamp down on such activities, and they easily tracked him down within hours of his trip.

According to restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Health in the Valencian Community, all municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants are subject to perimeter closures from 3pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays. Although Benidorm is included in these measures, the young man thought it would be amusing to cycle over the border and hang a photo in a neighbouring town, before skipping back home again.

The Chief Commissioner of the Local Police Station of Benidorm turned up on the cyclist’s doorstep to issue the fine in person, and to remind him of the foolishness and irresponsibility of breaching the current coronavirus restrictions.

In another almost unbelievable act of defiance, two Dutch men were fined for repeatedly trying to cross the border into Benidorm over the weekend without justifiable reasons. Having been stopped by officers twice in their high-end vehicles, the pair abandoned their cars in a field and tried to enter the city on foot. Officers eventually caught up with them though, and after a search found they were carrying a considerable amount of drugs and cash.

