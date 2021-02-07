VACCINATION centres forced to close as Beast from the East batters Britain

Three Covid vaccination centres in Colchester, Ipswich and Clacton have been forced to shut up early on Sunday, February 7, as heavy snow and freezing temperatures brought by Storm Darcy from Russia blast across the UK. The centres at Clacton Hospital, Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester and the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich closed their doors before lunch, while the Suffolk GP Federation has announced that five more jab centres will also close early due to the dangerous conditions.

The Met Office earlier warned of “significant disruptive snowfall” in London and the South East, with temperatures as low as -10C expected in some parts, along with gales reaching up to 50 miles per hour.

Meteorologist Sarah Kent said: ‘There will be significant disruptive snowfall across the South East. There is a small chance particularly over the Downs of Kent and the North Downs that you could see 25-30cm of snow.

‘It is a small chance but the threat is there, up to a foot of snow potentially combined with extremely strong easterly winds. Even inland in that area, gusting could be 45mph and higher than that on the coasts.

‘This could lead to significant drifting of any lying snow and obviously blizzards for the snow coming past you for anyone who is attempting to travel.’

Our vaccination centre at Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester is closing today from 1.30pm because of the snow. Find info on how to re-book at https://t.co/X0YfNFNCCe. We are very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience caused. @SNEE_ICS @Essex_CC @BBCEssex pic.twitter.com/v9fiVVdvOC — EPUT (@EPUTNHS) February 7, 2021

