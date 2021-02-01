UK WEATHER: Britain To Be Engulfed In Four Day Polar Ice Blast.

Brits are braced for heavy snow showers that are set to smash the country from tonight, Monday, with up to 12 inches (32cm) forecast, according to the latest weather maps, as temperatures plummet to lows of -7C. A band of rain, sleet and snow will begin to push-in from the Atlantic this evening before moving further south overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The UK’s Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings from this evening, including a snow and ice alert for the north of England and southern Scotland. The forecasted risk level of snow remains between 90 and 100 per cent in parts of Scotland until Thursday.

This evening, central Scotland could see an accumulation of up to 12 inches (32cm) of snow before wintry showers push further south, according to WXcharts. The threat of snow also stretches from eastern parts of England to the far west of Scotland, with a 40 per cent chance of snowfall in those respective areas.

Huge 23ft waves overcame flood defences at Chesil Beach on the Isle of Portland, in Dorset, earlier, with water sweeping inland and carrying cars away. A coastguard was also seriously injured when a 30-foot high wave hit them as they tried to warn storm-watchers to leave the area.

This morning the Environment Agency had 80 flood warnings in place for the country, meaning ‘immediate action is required’ as well as 178 lesser flood alerts.

