Spanish Police Used Drones To Discover Massive Illegal Party in Alicante

Spanish Police Used Drones To Discover A Massive Illegal Party in Alicante held At A Popular Viewpoint.

The National Police of Alicante were alerted to an illegal party that was held on a hill near a popular viewpoint in the city. Over a hundred young people had gathered on the side of the hill with more still arriving, the exact location was detected using a drone.

The party was being held in an area known as the Serra de San Julián viewpoint, the young people were ‘chilling out listening to music and drinking alcohol’ said a police spokesman. Police explained that the crowd of revellers had to be escorted back down the slope onto the street as it was a ‘precarious location’ that the youngsters had decided to use for their party.

Fines will be issued against those attending the party for failing to comply with health prevention measures that were put in place to control the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the region. Authorities say the area used has now been sealed off so that it cannot be used anymore.

This comes after a recent EWN report on the use of drones by police in Alicante, ‘the border closures could not be enforced without the drones’ said one official, ‘The area is just too large’.

