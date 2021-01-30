Spanish Police Use High-Tech Drones To Monitor The Borders in Valencia.

SPANISH POLICE are using high-tech drones to monitor the borders and to spot curfew flouters in the region of Valencia, it has been reported. Police controls, together with the drones, monitor all the sixteen areas of the community that have been closed off due to the virus.

The most densely populated areas are more closely monitored, where, according to data from the National Institute of statistics, live a total of 2.3 million people, 46.2% of the total population of Valencia. Police operatives monitoring the situation, sit at a control booth and alert mobile units when they observe a violation, live video can then be shared with the mobile units, vastly speeding up the process.

So far, the scheme is performing better than expected say police and residents are on the whole keeping to the law, although some arrest have been made and fines handed out.

The main entry and exit points of Valencia, Alicante and Castellón, were closed off last Sunday in a bid to control the rapid spread of the virus. The closure of cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants of the Community will carry on until February 15, when there will be another review of the situation by the Government Delegation of the Community of Valencia.

The drones will be particularly active in residential areas with the aim of preventing illegal parties. Rafael Mestre, Chief of the Local Police for Paterna has urged residents to follow COVID-19 restrictions to prevent the virus claiming more people. The area has already seen a recent increase in the number of people infected.

