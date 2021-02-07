Greek PM Under Fire For Allegedly Flouting Covid Rules

GREEK Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is under fire from opponents and the public after images emerged of him allegedly flouting Covid rules.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was filmed having lunch at the seafront home of an MP on the Aegean Island of Ikaria that was in breach of the Covid-19 rules his government had rolled out that very day.

To curb the spread of the virus, Greece has imposed a ban on gatherings of more than nine people – which the PM’s lunch gathering was allegedly in breach of. Footage of the meal spread rapidly across Greek social media, leading to political and public outcry across the country.

Mitsotakis has apologised for disappointing the public during his trip to the island, where he was visiting to oversee Ikaria’s vaccine rollout. However, he maintains that excess guests at the meal were locals who had gathered to see him and that social distancing was adhered to during the outdoor lunch.

Alexis Tsipras, leader of the opposition Syriza party and former Greek PM who served during the country’s financial crisis, blasted Mitsotakis in an Instagram video – decrying his “profound presumption and arrogance”.

This is not the PM’s first Covid scandal – in December he was forced to apologise after images surfaced of him posing with the public during a mountain biking trip near Athens where no social distancing or facemask use was taking place.

