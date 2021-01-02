GREECE plunged back into strict lockdown after a reprieve over Christmas week

Greece will enter a tough one-week lockdown beginning at 6am on Sunday, January 3, after a brief reprieve where restrictions were temporarily relaxed over Christmas. Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas announced in a TV address that during the new lockdown, “all activities that were gradually allowed before Christmas are suspended.”

Under the new rules, a curfew will be in place between 9pm and 5am, schools will remain closed and all religious services are banned.

“New cases are still high and the pressure on the National Health System continues. Our hospitals continue to treat a large number of patients. Unfortunately, about 2,500 of our fellow citizens spent Christmas in COVID beds, while more than 400 are still in Intensive Care Units,” Petsas said.

“This data require us to remain vigilant, to do everything we can to further reduce the spread of the (novel) coronavirus in our country,” he added.

