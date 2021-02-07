Breaking News: Baby Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Being Mauled by Dog.

-- Advertisement --



A 17-MONTH-OLD boy has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being attacked by a dog in Marian Gardens, in Netherton this afternoon (February 7).

According to witnesses, the young boy was playing on a swing when the dog attacked, however, this version of events has not been confirmed by police.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson has said: “Emergency services were called to reports that a baby had been attacked by a dog.

“At around 1.25pm police received reports that a 17-month-old baby boy was bitten on the leg by a dog.

“The baby has been taken to hospital by air ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening leg injury.

“The dog has been seized and its owner will be questioned by police. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The news comes days after twenty-five-year-old Keira Ladlow lost her life when her rescue dog, a Staffordshire cross, attacked her as she was sleeping in her home in the quiet residential area of Kitts Green in Birmingham.

On Friday, February 5, a witness described “incredibly loud” barking from the dog at the time of the horrific incident and told MailOnline that Ms Ladlow was “screaming and shouting for help.”