Breaking News: Baby Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Being Mauled by Dog.
A 17-MONTH-OLD boy has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being attacked by a dog in Marian Gardens, in Netherton this afternoon (February 7).
According to witnesses, the young boy was playing on a swing when the dog attacked, however, this version of events has not been confirmed by police.
A Merseyside Police spokesperson has said: “Emergency services were called to reports that a baby had been attacked by a dog.
“At around 1.25pm police received reports that a 17-month-old baby boy was bitten on the leg by a dog.
“The baby has been taken to hospital by air ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening leg injury.
“The dog has been seized and its owner will be questioned by police. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
The news comes days after twenty-five-year-old Keira Ladlow lost her life when her rescue dog, a Staffordshire cross, attacked her as she was sleeping in her home in the quiet residential area of Kitts Green in Birmingham.
On Friday, February 5, a witness described “incredibly loud” barking from the dog at the time of the horrific incident and told MailOnline that Ms Ladlow was “screaming and shouting for help.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Baby Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Being Mauled by Dog”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.