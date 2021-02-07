Woman Mauled To Death By Rescue Dog

WOMAN mauled to death as she slept by her own rescue dog

Twenty-five-year-old Keira Ladlow lost her life on Friday, February 5 when her rescue dog, a Staffordshire cross, attacked her as she was sleeping in her home in the quiet residential area of Kitts Green in Birmingham. A witness described “incredibly loud” barking from the dog at the time of the horrific incident and told MailOnline that Ms Ladlow was “screaming and shouting for help.”

Police and emergency services rushed to the house at around 2pm and found the victim alone; her arm had been bitten off and sadly she died a short time later from her injuries.

A family member, Abeygail Barrett, said on Facebook that the tragic young woman had found the dog in a garden and rescued him.

She posted: ‘Her previous dog was a pit bull that died of cancer so she rescued this dog after finding it in a garden where it had been on and off for four years.

‘Sometimes dogs are rescued with all good intentions but their past can make them tragically unpredictable.’

West Midlands Police said that the dog was removed from the property to be put down.

Neighbour Eric Kirton, 72, spoke of his shock when he heard about what happened.

‘My daughter phoned up and said a young lady had been bitten by a dog.

‘She’s a manageress in a cafe where lots of police go and heard there that the woman was in bed when the dog chewed her arm off.

‘It’s such a surprise – I think most people around here had no idea what had happened.”

