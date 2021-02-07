Biden Refuses To Lift Sanctions To Restart US Iran Talks.

Joe Biden has warned that US sanctions on Iran will only be lifted only if it stops enriching uranium, and not simply to attract Tehran back to the negotiating table. The US president’s comments, made in an interview with CBS News released today, Sunday, came as Iran’s supreme leader reiterated that Tehran would not return to full compliance with the nuclear accord it signed with world powers in 2015 until the US lifted all sanctions.

“If the US wants to go back to its commitment under JCPOA [the nuclear accord], it should lift sanctions altogether … in practice not in words or on paper,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said at a meeting with the army’s top brass marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

“We will then verify the US measures and if we are confident the sanctions are lifted properly, we could go back to our commitments,” he said, adding “we will not return from this policy”.

The 2015 deal sought to limit Iran’s nuclear programme, with sanctions eased in return. Former President Donald Trump, however, withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, leading Iran to roll back on a number of its commitments.

Iran, which says its nuclear programme is peaceful, has been increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium. Enriched uranium can be used to make reactor fuel, but also nuclear bombs.

