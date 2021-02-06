Wallet Lost in 1960s Antarctica Returns to Owner in California

A RETIRED meteorologist who lost his wallet while working in Antarctica in the 1960s has had his precious memento returned after more than five decades.

Paul Grisham, a 91-year-old retiree living in southern California, was amazed when he was reunited with a wallet he lost during a 1960s research trip to Antarctica.

The Arizona-native joined the US Navy in 1948 where he was trained as a weather technician and later a civilian meteorologist. In the early 1960s, he reluctantly spent months away from his wife and two children to partake in Operation Deep Freeze, a US research expedition to Antarctica.

While stationed at the McMurdo base on Ross Island, he lost his wallet. It was subsequently found in 2014 behind a locker as the building prepared for demolition, beginning a long journey for internet sleuths to reunite the wallet with its owner.

The wallet contained Grisham’s preserved Navy ID, driver’s license, a Cold-War era pocket guide to surviving nuclear fallout, a beer ration card, and other mementos of his career and the times he lived in. The pensioner told AP that he was “blown away” by the rediscovery of his long lost wallet, and thanked the volunteers that tracked him down to return it.

