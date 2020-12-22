Covid Reaches ANTARCTICA- It is Now In EVERY Continent!

Covid Reaches a Remote Military Base in ANTARCTICA- It is Now In EVERY Continent Across the World.

After successfully managing to avoid the pandemic for around nine months, Antarctica has reportedly become the last of the Earth’s seven continents to record COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 has been detected at a remote Chilean army base in Antarctica, with 36 people testing positive on Monday, Dec. 21, Chilean time. Antarctica was, until these cases were recorded, the only remaining continent untouched by coronavirus. According to the 5th Military Division of the Chilean Army, the group who tested positive consist of military personnel and employees of an external maintenance company — 26 are military and 10 are civilians.

An army spokesman said all were tested quickly and were being monitored by a medical team with the help of the health department. “All present a favourable diagnostic and without any complication associated with the virus.” Laboratory tests are underway to determine if the virus is the new variant that is sweeping Europe at the moment. Officials are also trying to trace anyone who had been in contact with the base staff.

The General Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme base is located close to the northernmost tip of the Antarctic Peninsula in West Antarctica well away from Australia’s bases in East Antarctica. The Australian Antarctic Division is seeking official confirmation of the outbreak from Chilean authorities.

