VALENCIA will administer 300,000 second doses by March, the regional president insists

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, vowed at a meeting held on Saturday, February 6 with senior officials that more than 300,000 people would have received the second dose of the vaccine, despite the woefully slow rollout of the Covid jab in southern Spain, and the rest of the country.

The regional president said from Monday, February 8 until the end of March, the Community expects to receive nearly 600,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 40,000 of the Moderna jab and 189,080 doses of the Oxford-Astra-Zeneca vaccination.

In addition to the jabs promised by March, Mr Puig has also promised an up-surge in the number of vaccinations in April, after an assurance from the Spanish Ministry of Health and the European health authorities that the arrival of vaccines will accelerate. In response to this, the regional government has already created a working group to draw up plan for the next vaccination phase, establishing suitable premises in the Valencian Community to offer the next batch of jabs.

The promises may come as cold comfort, however, as the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s estimation that more than 70 per cent of the country’s population would be immunised against coronavirus by the summer seems very far out of reach.

Even Hollywood stars are getting in on the action, with Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas claiming that Mr Sanchez himself doesn’t believe the ambitious target he has set himself.

