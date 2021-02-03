Antonio Banderas: ‘Not Even Sanchez Believes His Vaccine Target’

ANTONIO BANDERAS: ‘Not even Sanchez believes his own 70 per cent vaccine target’

According to Hollywood actor and Spanish native Antonio Banderas, there is no way that the Spanish government will have succeeded in vaccinating 70 per cent of the population by the summer, and even the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez himself, who made the bold prediction, believes it can happen at this stage. The vaccine rollout in Spain has been woefully slow so far, although the new Minister for Health, Carolina Darias, said on Wednesday, February 3, that more than 400,000 people have already received the second dose and a further 2.3 million vaccines are due to arrive in the country this month.

However, Banderas is not buying the government’s guarantees, and told ABC News that if we believe the vaccine targets will be met, we are only fooling ourselves.

“I do not believe that we will reach the summer with 70 per cent of the population vaccinated,” the Hollywood heartthrob said. “Nobody believes it. Not even the person who said it believes it, why are we going to fool ourselves.”

The Malaga native, who has recently recovered from Covid-19 himself, has been charged the difficult task of hosting this year’s 35th edition of the prestigious Goya Awards, Spain’s answer to the academy awards. The awards ceremony will be staged in the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, on March 6, featuring Antonio Banderas and María Casado as the joint masters of ceremony, and they will also write and direct the event.

