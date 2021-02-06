Spain’s Funeral Workers Demand Quick Vaccine Access

By
Oisin Sweeney
-
0
Spain's Funeral Workers Demand Quick Vaccine Access
Spain's funeral workers say they are highly exposed to the virus - Image Source: Pixabay

ASSOCIATIONS representing Spain’s funeral workers have demanded quick access to the country’s vaccine rollout scheme as they are highly exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

-- Advertisement --

Spain’s largest funeral worker associations, Aesprof and Panasef, have called on the Ministry of Health to add them to include their workers in the country’s vaccine rollout as soon as possible.

Aesprof claims that Spain’s 11,000 funeral workers and their families are at high risk of contracting the virus due to handling infected bodies and meeting relatives who may be positive cases. Funeral workers are not included in the March phase of the government’s vaccine rollout, and at the earliest could receive doses by June which the unions say is not quick enough.


The association complains that funeral workers operate in a “taboo industry” that find themselves at the “bottom rung of the social ladder” and says that their sector has been neglected by the government during the crisis.

Panasef, which represents 1200 funeral companies, says its members have suffered from “extreme mental and physical exhaustion” during the pandemic that has seen over 60,000 deaths across Spain. They say the country suffers from a huge deficit in trained funeral staff, though the number of funeral workers has grown by 30% during the last year to meet the spike in demand wrought by Covid.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Funeral Workers Demand Quick Vaccine Access”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleJessie Ware Delights Fans By Revealing She Is PREGNANT!
Oisin Sweeney
Oisin Sweeney
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Oisin is an Irish writer based in Seville, the sunny capital of Andalucia. After starting his working life as a bookseller, he moved into journalism and cut his teeth as a reporter at one of Ireland's biggest news websites. Since joining Euro Weekly News in November, he has enjoyed covering the latest stories from Seville, Spain and further afield - with special interests in crime, cybersecurity, and European politics. Anyone who can pronounce his name first try gets a free cerveza...

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here