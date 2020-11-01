WORKERS at funeral homes in Spain have gone on strike as Covid deaths continue to rise, leaving them demanding more staff.

Strikes by funeral workers took place on the Day of the Dead, also known as All Saints Day or All Souls’ Day, on Sunday, November 1, as unions insist more staff are needed.

During the first wave of the pandemic back in March, a lot of burials in the country were delayed due to the number of deaths and because of a lack of workers.

However, the second wave of the global coronavirus pandemic is becoming increasingly more severe with record numbers of deaths and positive cases being registered, despite Spain introducing further restrictions, curfews, and a state of alarm until May 9.

Burials in March experienced a delay of about a week with cremations sometimes having to take place in cities hundreds of miles away, as many funeral homes struggled with the demand.

According to recent data, Spain has recorded more than 1.1 million cases and 35,800 deaths since the outbreak began.



