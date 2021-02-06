GUARDIA CIVIL has arrested one man in connection to the brutal machete murder of a man in Brenes, a small town near Seville, on Friday night.

-- Advertisement --



The scenic small town of Brenes, located 22 kilometres east of Seville, was left shaken after a brutal machete attack on Friday night (February 5th) left one man dead and two others injured.

Shortly after 9 PM, Policia Local and Guardia Civil units rushed to a house in the town centre to reports of a violent fight. Inside the home they found a 53-year-old man with severe head injuries sustained from several blows of a large machete sword. He died shortly after police arrived, and two others – a man and a woman – were rushed to the hospital with blade wounds.

A manhunt for the machete killer ensued, and within hours he was caught hiding on a roof in the town and arrested. He has been identified in local media as a 43-year-old who has been involved in the underworld of Seville since the 1990s. Detectives believe that the grisly crime was likely related to drugs, with the victim possibly an addict.

Violent crime is rare in the city of Seville and its surrounding province, though the area’s lucrative drug trade does occasionally lead to murders.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Machete Murder Shocks Small Town Near Seville”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.