Leader of Seville’s Most Powerful Drug Gang Arrested

THE SUSPECTED leader of Seville’s most powerful drug gang has been arrested after a massive police operation that spanned months.

The alleged ringleader of the sophisticated criminal network had been on the run since August but was arrested on November 18th in Dos Hermanas, a large town 20km south of Seville. His arrest marked the conclusion of ‘Operation Garden’, a massive police operation to target the gang that has seized 1.5 million euro worth of cocaine since the summer.

During the arrest, police seized a vehicle containing a stash ‘cove’ concealed behind the car’s radio system. Inside officers found 32,000 euro in cash and a mobile phone terminal. Police say the gang operated a complex network of traffickers and dealers, importing drugs directly from South America and distributing them nationwide as well as across Seville province.

They laundered their massive profits through luxury car dealerships, bars, and stables which were also targeted by police raids. As well as cocaine, police seized 500 grams of heroin, 1408 doses of MDMA, 117 kilos of cannabis as well as hashish, guns, various vehicles, and electronic devices. This recent operation concludes alongside the recent announcement by Seville’s authorities that 2020 has seen an increase in drug crime, contrasted with a decrease in other offenses.

