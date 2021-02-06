BREAKING NEWS: London Bloodbath Continues As Two Men Stabbed Outside Supermarket.

The weekend of carnage continues in the capital as two men have been viciously stabbed in Kilburn, North London. The two men are fighting for their lives following the stabbing incident in Kilburn, North London. The incident comes amid a string of stabbings in London over the weekend, the MET police have stated that more officers will be put on the streets following the spate of violent attacks.

The knife attack has been reported as occurring in the early evening outside a branch of Tesco Express on Willesden Lane in Kilburn in the capital. Footage from the scene of the crime has shown police cars, ambulances, and emergency services workers rushing to the area to treat those injured.

Reports from witnesses close by say that a member of staff at the branch of Tesco Express tried to aid the injured men until emergency services arrive. A cordon is reportedly in place in both directions on Willesden Lane.

Met Police reported that two men suffered critical injuries after a double stabbing in Willesden Lane, Kilburn. “Four police cars and a number of first responders and an incident support vehicle from the LAS remain at the scene.” a spokesman said.

Stabbing this afternoon in Croydon

Metropolitan Police said that the man was found with a stab injury at around 3 pm on Oakfield Road. The high street was closed off near West Croydon station while police set up a crime scene following the attack. Traffic on London Rd was halted as officers responded to yet another incident in the south London area.

