Police Swarm London High Street After Broad Daylight Stabbing.

POLICE SWARMED a London high street this afternoon after a report that a man had been stabbed in broad daylight in Croydon. This came just 24 hours after a spate of knife attacks in the same borough.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following a series of stabbings in south London that left one man dead and ten injured on Friday night.

Metropolitan Police said that the man was found with a stab injury at around 3 pm on Oakfield Road. The high street was closed off near West Croydon station while police set up a crime scene following the attack. Traffic on London Rd was halted as officers responded to yet another incident in the south London area.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3 pm, we were notified by London Ambulance Service of a stabbing in London Road near the junction with Oakfield Road. Officers attended and a crime scene is in place. A 24-year-old man has been taken to a south London hospital. Following an assessment at the hospital”, the force added, “the victim’s condition has been confirmed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.”

It follows a spate of knife attacks across the borough on Friday evening which left one man dead and ten others injured. Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in Croydon between 6.56 pm and 9.12 pm.

One of two men reported to have been injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was found dead at the scene.

