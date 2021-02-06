Scotland Threatens Border Blockades Over ‘Lapse’ UK Quarantine Checks.

SCOTLAND said it could introduce police checks on it’s roads near the England border if the Westminster Government doesn’t tighten its international quarantine proposals.

-- Advertisement --



Jeane Freeman, Scotland’s Health Secretary, threatened the tougher measures if Boris Johnson declines to tighten his quarantine hotel plans. The Department for Health and Social Care confirmed from February 15, anyone travelling to the UK from a country on the UK’s travel ban list will be required to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days- at the travellers cost!

However, Scottish Government ministers say the UK Government plans do not go far enough, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announcing Scotland will do the same for all travellers, and not just those from covid hotspots.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Ms Freeman said: “Those are difficult issues, partly because we’ve got individuals who work in Scotland and live just over the border and vice-versa, and of course there will always be exemptions for haulage traffic, but we need to continue to talk that through with the UK Government.”

Opposition parties and critics were quick to hit out and warned any measures introduced by the SNP led administration must not be “politically motivated”. Oliver Mundell, Scottish Tory MSP for Dumfriesshire in the Scottish Borders said: “People living and working in my constituency need to know that they will be able to travel across the border for essential purposes.

“Speculation that border checks might be in place only creates confusion among people in close proximity to the border.”

When asked if there could be checks on the border with England if restrictions are not tightened by the UK Government, the SNP Government minister added: “I’m not saying yes and I’m not saying no.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Scotland Threatens Border Blockades”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.