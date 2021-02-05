Three Dead After Kilmarnock Night Of Chaos

OFFICIALS have confirmed that three people are dead after a night of chaos in Kilmarnock

Three people have died in what police now believe are linked events after a night of horror and tragedy in Scotland’s Kilmarnock on Thursday, February 4. According to the latest reports, a mother and daughter have lost their lives and a man has also died following what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

39-year-old Emma Robertson Coupland was stabbed outside Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, where she worked as a nurse, at around 7:45pm, and her daughter, 24-year-old Nicole Anderson was also attacked with a knife some twenty minutes later outside a take-away on Portland Street. At around 8:30pm, a 40-year-old crashed his car into a viaduct on the A76 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: ‘A number of locations remain cordoned off as officers continue to conduct enquiries.

‘We are working to confirm the full circumstances of what has happened. If anyone has any information which could assist our enquiries, please do contact us.

‘Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened. We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances.

‘I would like to reassure people there is no wider threat to the community. Officers will be on patrol and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.’

Officers confirmed that the family members of the victims had been informed and that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths, with journalist Alex Tiffin revealing on Twitter that police had told him the tragedies related to a “domestic incident.”

East Ayrshire Council tweeted this morning: ‘We know our communities will be shocked & saddened by these events, but we wish to reassure them that there is no risk to the general public at this time & we are supporting our colleagues in NHS Ayrshire & Arran & police wherever we can.’

