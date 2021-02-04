KILMARNOCK Hospital In Lockdown After Reports Of A Nurse Being Stabbed this evening



Police Scotland has reportedly been deployed to two serious incidents, this evening, one at University Hospital Crosshouse, and a second on Portland Street in Kilmarnock, where an Ayrshire police cordon has been erected and the public is being warned to stay well clear of the area, with reports on social media saying a nurse has possibly been stabbed.

One eye witness told the Daily Record, “I was picking someone up when a member of the medical staff was stabbed. The whole place is on lockdown. Armed police are there and they’re sending everyone away from the area”.

Ayrshire Police tweeted, “Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street. These areas are cordoned off and the public is asked to avoid them at this time”.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran medical director, Crawford McGuffie said, “NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse. As a result, the hospital has been under lockdown, and ambulances diverted to University Hospital Ayr”.

He added, “We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors. As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time”.

The Scottish Labour Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley, Kevin McGregor, said on Twitter, “Worrying reports of stabbings in the Kilmarnock and Crosshouse areas this evening. Please everyone take care and stay vigilant. Not entirely sure what the developing situation is but will update if I hear anything”. Ayrshire Live report an eye-witness telling them, “There are between 10 and 15 police vans sitting on the edge of the Moorfield Estate which is about a half a mile from the Crosshouse hospital. It looks like an officer is standing guard outside the A&E department at the hospital”.