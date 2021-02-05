SPAIN Will Not Use The AstraZeneca Vaccine On Anybody Aged Over 55 it has been announced



Fernando Simón, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) in Spain, announced today (Friday), that after a meeting of The Public Health Commission of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, in which the Ministry of Health and all the Autonomous Communities are represented, it has been agreed that the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be administered to people between the ages 18 and 55 years old.

This will now force a change in Mr Simon‘s vaccination planning programme for the Spanish health authorities, since the limitations imposed include the active population, so the groups to be vaccinated will have to be differentiated by age group. Those under 55 will receive AstraZéneca’s and those older than 55 will receive the Moderna and Pfizer. vaccines.

Only last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a statement saying that the vaccine was safe for people over 65, but that it was up to each member state to make their own decision about the use.

Already this week, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Hungary, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France have all voiced their concerns about administering the jab to over 65s, citing a lack of sufficient data, but only today, Sir Munir Pirmohamed, boss of the Commission on Human Medicines, said regulators had received extra information from Oxford University, although the relevant data was not made public yet.

