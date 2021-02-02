Fernando Simón Earns More Than Some Doctors and New Health Minister.

YESTERDAY (February 1), it was revealed that the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, is earning more than a doctor with a fixed position and more than Spain’s new Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

According to La Razón, the epidemiologist receives a total of €5,452.6 fixed per month. An amount that is broken down into several items.

Of that money, €1,203.56 correspond to his fixed salary. To this amount, a ‘specific supplement’ is added, which amounts to €1,886.13 more each month (an amount corresponding to dividing 26,405.82 euros per year between 14 payments).

However, this is not the only bonuses Simón receives, as he also collects something called a ‘destination supplement’, which is €1,051.31 gross per month; €1,075 for dedication and hours worked and €236.6 more as pay for the five triennia that he has been working as a civil servant.

In total, adding all these amounts, he is said to receive €76,336.4 per year. As reported by Paco Marhuenda, the director of La Razón, Simón “earns more than a doctor with a fixed position and than Minister Darias.” The new Health Minister, who recently replaced Salvador Illa, earns €75,531 per year.

Last week, Simón stated that the peak of contagion of the third wave took place between the weekend of January 16 and 17 and Monday 18, stressing that “Spain is not doing well.”

