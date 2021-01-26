CCAES Director Fernando Simón Says “Spain is Not Doing Well”

-- Advertisement --



The Director of the Centre for Coordination of Emergencies and Health Alerts, Fernando Simón, stated yesterday (January 25) that the peak of contagion of the third wave took place between the weekend of January 16 and 17 and Monday 18, stressing that “Spain is not doing well.”

Simón said it should not be ruled out for some Autonomous Communities to take “new restrictive measures.”

At Monday’s regular press conference, Simón was also asked if he planned to resign because Minister Salvador Illa was leaving. The health spokesman has ruled it out: “I have known seven ministers since I have been in the Ministry.”

As for the British strain, Simón has estimated that it currently occupies 5 per cent of the Covid-19 infections in Spain, although he has not ruled out that by March it will be the most “predominant” in Spain.

He also stressed that the research that has been done so far “is not clear enough” to determine whether it is more virulent than the one that is currently the majority in Spain. Currently, there are said to 219 people infected with the British Covid-19 variant, and there are 177 more people under study.

On healthcare pressure, Simón stressed that the third wave of the Covid-19 already exceeds the incidence in the health centres of the second: “We are not at the level of the first when almost 100 per cent of the capacity of many hospitals was allocated to coronavirus patients, but we are certainly above the second, and the ICUs are suffering.”

With regard to vaccination, Simón emphasised that the most important goal for the Ministry of Health is that by the end of March or the beginning of April, 80 per cent of the population at greatest risk has already been vaccinated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “CCAES Director Fernando Simón Says “Spain is Not Doing Well””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.