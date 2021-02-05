SPAIN has detected its first case of the Brazilian Covid-19 strain in Madrid according to health officials.

-- Advertisement --



The Madrid Regional Ministry of Health has confirmed that it has detected Spain’s first case of the Brazilian Covid strain in a man returning to the country from Brazil.

The 44-year old received a negative PCR test in Brazil, though tested positive for antigens upon arriving at Madrid’s Barajas Airport. He was transferred to the capital’s Hospital General Gregorio Maranon where he tested positive for Covid-19. According to a health ministry press statement, further tests confirmed that he had become Spain’s first positive Brazilian strain Covid case.

The news comes just one week after Spain’s first case of Covid’s South African variant was discovered in Galicia. Authorities have called for further restrictions to be placed on passengers arriving from Brazil or South Africa over fears the mutations may spread across the country.

In some areas of Madrid, the capital metropolis home of roughly one in seven Spaniards, the British variant of Covid-19 is detected in between 20 and 50% of all active Covid cases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Detects First Case of Brazilian Covid-19 Strain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.