BREAKING NEWS: Spain Detects First Case of South African Variant

Spain's first case of the South African Covid Variant has been discovered in Galicia

THE FIRST CASE of the South African Covid variant in Spain has been detected in a patient from the northwestern region of Galicia according to health authorities.

The positive case of the South African Covid variant, known as E4848, has been detected in a 30-year old man according to the health authorities of Spain’s Galicia region.

The patient reportedly works in the shipbuilding sector, and recently returned to Vigo, Galicia, after completing work in South Africa. It is understood that upon arriving home he began displaying Covid symptoms, and doctors discovered that he had become the first case in Spain of the South African virus variant.


Experts from Vigo’s Alvaro Cunquieiro Hospital have been running sequencing tests at laboratories in nearby Meixoeiro Hospital to study the new strain, which was detected on the January 5th but only confirmed by Galician health authorities (Sergas) today.

Sergas say it will “carry out special surveillance in ports and on the arrival of travellers” into Galicia, a small region situated above Portugal in Spain’s northwest that has recently experienced a huge surge in Covid cases.


The South African strain is possibly more contagious than the regular Covid-19 virus, scientists suspect. However, today BioNTech and Pfizer both announced that their vaccines were effective against the mutation.

