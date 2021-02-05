RITA ORA deletes entire Instagram feed and leaves no trace of her lockdown birthday bash.

The Kosovo-born singer has deleted all the content from her Instagram account, presumably after all the drama due to her extravagant birthday lockdown breach.

The star has removed all trace of the birthday party that broke COVID restrictions and has also taken down all the posts surrounding her mandatory 14-day quarantine in Australia.

The star had previously apologised for her birthday party and even offered to pay a £10,000 fine. She said, “I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe.

“Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

She has recently travelled to Australia in order to be a judge on the Australian version of The Voice, but in order to do this, she will have to follow all of Australia’s extremely strict coronavirus rules.

The trip to Oz means that after she landed in Sydney after flying from the UK, she has to follow the strict quarantine period of 14 days at her hotel. The only way that she will be allowed to leave her room is to take any necessary coronavirus tests.

The star’s Instagram account now only has two photos on it after on Thursday she added photos to promote her new work Bang, which features DJ David Guetta.

