ARREST made after Barcelona man stabbed to death outside his own home.

A 20-year-old Spanish national has been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra after a Barcelona man was attacked on Wednesday night in the street in Barcelona’s Guinardo neighbourhood.

The Mossos have stated that the attack occurred at about 9:30 pm when the man in his 50s was attacked in the street and received a series of severe injuries.

The investigation has been taken over by the Barcelona Metropolitan Police Region’s Criminal Investigation Department, and agents are working to understand exactly what happened that fatal night.

Emergency services attended the scene of the attack and although they tried to resuscitate the victim he sadly died due to the extreme injuries that he had received during the suspected mugging attempt.

Fortunately, one arrest has been made as a dedicated off-duty officer managed to arrest the alleged attacker shortly after the crime was committed.

The scene of the crime was cordoned off by the Mossos and the area was carefully searched for forensic evidence around where the man was attacked. The alleged perpetrator is thought to have been attempting to mug the victim when the stabbing occurred in the area of Ronda Guinardó and Carrer Tèlegraf according to El Periódico.

The victim is thought to have lived in Spain for around 20 years and worked in nearby bazaar. According to the paper he leaves behind a wife and child.

