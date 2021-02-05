Elderly Woman Faces Trial for Working at Nazi Death Camp

The woman was a secretary at the Stuffhoff camp in Poland, where 65,000 people were killed - Image Source: Wikimedia

AN ELDERLY German woman will face trial for her alleged complicity in the murder of thousands while working at a Nazi death camp during World War 2.

Prosecutors in Germany have charged a 95-year-old woman with complicity in the murders of 10,000 people during her time as a secretary at Nazi Germany’s Stuthoff concentration camp.

Identified in German media as Irmgard F, the woman reportedly resides in an elderly home north of Hamburg and during the Second World War worked in Stuthoff. Located in Gdansk, Poland – which was the German city of Danzig at the time – the camp saw over 65,000 people slaughtered between 1939 and its liberation.


According to a statement issued by prosecutors, the woman “is accused of having assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war in her function as a stenographer and secretary to the camp commander”.

A complex case has been formed against the woman including testimonies from camp survivors now living in the US and Israel. She is the latest former Nazi employee to face trial for past genocide complicity since the 2011 conviction of death camp guard John Demjanjuk set a legal precedent in Germany. Others who have faced trial for their historical crimes include an accountant who worked at Auschwitz and another man who worked as a guard in the same Polish camp.


