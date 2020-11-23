FORMER Nazi Concentration Camp Guard, 94, Waits for Deportation from the US to Germany.

A former Nazi camp guard, living in Tennessee, will be deported to his native Germany for ‘being an active participant in one of the darkest chapters in history’ after an appeal was dismissed. Friedrich Karl Berger, 94, was an armed guard at a concentration camp in Germany where prisoners were held in “atrocious” conditions, the court heard. An Immigration Court judge ordered the removal of Friedrich Karl Berger, 94, from the US in February due to his service at Neuengamme concentration camp in 1945.

“Berger was part of the SS machinery of oppression that kept concentration camp prisoners in atrocious conditions of confinement,” Brian A. Benczkowski, an assistant attorney general in the department’s criminal division, said. “This ruling shows the Department’s continued commitment to obtaining a measure of justice, however late, for the victims of wartime Nazi persecution.”

Louis A. Rodi III, of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said, quote: ‘Berger was an active participant in one of the darkest chapters in human history. ‘He attempted to shed his nefarious past to come to America and start anew, but thanks to the dedication of those at the Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations, the truth was revealed. ‘War criminals and violators of human rights will not be allowed to evade justice and find safe haven here.’

