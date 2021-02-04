TEEN NEO-NAZI is UK’s youngest terror offender, and comes from Cornwall.

After admitting to 12 terrorism offences the teenager from Cornwall is set to be sentenced at the Old Bailey. The teen who cannot be named is the youngest person in the UK that has committed terrorist offences, and is the leader of a neo-Nazi group.

Of the 12 offences that the Cornwall teenager has admitted to, 10 are for the possession of terrorist material, while a further two are for the dissemination of terrorist documents.

The teen has a history of extremely worrying behaviour and at only 13 years old he had managed to download his first bomb-making manual. It was also later the same year that he became a member of the Fascist Forge online forum.

Over the 2018 and 2019 period he was able to procure a staggering amount of far right material and was seen on online platforms expressing his anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist viewpoints. He went so far as to post about shooting people at gay pride parades, and he also talked about wanting to hang gay people and spoke of the “gassing” of Jewish people.

During his trial prosecutor Naomi Parsons spoke about his home life where he lives with his grandmother and how as police searched the home they found weapon making manuals and his phone and computer contained instructions for killing people.

She said, “The age is the alarming factor and his conduct betrays a maturity beyond his chronological age.”

The teen is due to be sentenced on Friday, February 8 and is now only 16 years old.

