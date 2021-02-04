MALAGA hoteliers reinvent themselves with home deliveries as new restrictions mean the closure of non-essential businesses.

Spain has been hit by the third wave of the global pandemic and many areas are seeing restrictions tighten as cases rise. Although for many areas where the restrictions have already been in place for some days or weeks, the incidence of new cases is lowering.

Just one example of a Malaga business reinventing itself is Rafael Jiménez, who as soon as he heard that the capital would face the closure of all non-essential businesses, set out with a new idea, and a fantastic plan to help with business.

Rafael is the owner of the Victoria Cooker in the Mercado del Carmen, and he immediately set out to buy an electric scooter, to allow him to make deliveries to faithful customers in the area. He hopes that the scooter will allow him to keep the business running during the 14 days that the new restrictions are set to last.

Raphael said “It is the only way we have to move forward and not have to go home with all the workers unemployed.”

He is making good use of the scooter and delivering shellfish and fried fish to customers in their own homes. He has adapted the business in a way that allows him to pretty much deliver whatever customers ask for.

The business is placing their trust in their customers that they will continue to order from them, but for home deliveries until they can open again.

