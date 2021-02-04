Shooting of Fantastic Beast 3 suspended after positive Covid result

Shooting of Fantastic Beast 3 has been temporarily suspended after a positive Covid result.

ACCORDING to Warner Bros., an unspecified crew member has been confirmed as having coronavirus.

The giant company said the diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation.

The mass media company said that “out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines”.

Filming on the new movie was scheduled to start in March 2020, but was put back to September 2020 due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beast 3 stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role of Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was replaced following his departure last year.

The actor has been embroiled in media controversy and lost a case against The Daily Mirror in 2020.

The studio confirmed in a statement last year that “Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the third “Fantastic Beasts” film”.

Tom Cruise made headlines last December after screaming Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking Covid rules on the film set.

The actor was reportedly heard yelling at crew members in an expletive-filled rant after they broke Covid-19 social distancing rules.

Cruise had gone to extreme lengths like hiring a boat to isolate the crew while filming in Norway and wearing two face masks to stay safe, he flipped his lid when he spotted two crew members standing too close to each other and chatting.

