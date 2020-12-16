Tom Cruise Screams at Mission: Impossible 7 crew For Breaking Covid Rules on Film Set.

Tom Cruise was reportedly heard yelling at Mission: Impossible 7 crew members in an expletive-filled rant after they broke Covid-19 social distancing rules. Cruise had gone to extreme lengths like hiring a boat to isolate the crew while filming in Norway and wearing two face masks to stay safe, he flipped his lid when he spotted two crew members standing too close to each other and chatting.

In the middle of the set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, Cruise let rip in a sweary rant for breaking the strict rules he has in place and warned ‘if he sees it again, they’re f***ing gone.’ In an audio recording obtained by The Sun, Cruise said: ‘We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming since July in Italy, Norway, and London, and has had no shortage of production issues. In August, a motorcycle accident delayed production in Britain. Production then reportedly shut down in Italy in October after 12 people on set tested positive for COVID-19, and resumed a week later.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the film industry in 2020, mirroring its impacts across all arts sectors. Across the world and to varying degrees, cinemas and movie theatres have been closed, festivals have been cancelled or postponed, and film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely.

Due to cinemas and movie theatres closing, the global box office has dropped by billions of dollars, and streaming has become more popular, while the stock of film exhibitors has also dropped dramatically. Many blockbusters originally scheduled to be released between March and November have been postponed or cancelled around the world, with film productions also halted.

