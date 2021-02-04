Romain Grosjean Says He Will Step Back Into An F1 Car – For a Test Drive.

MERCEDES boss Toto Wolff has publicly offered Grosjean to drive an old Mercedes single-seater.

“I’m very excited to get into the Mercedes F1,” Grosjean said, “it’s an offer you can’t refuse, just to get an understanding of that car and understand how it worked.”

“I talked to someone there and they say they are very busy building the new cars right now. Which I know, since I’ve been in Formula 1 long enough to understand that at this time of year the factories are working as much as possible to prepare the cars, despite Covid.

“I think it’s not really a good time to pursue this dream. But at some point I’ll make a phone call to Toto and see what can be done,” the former Haas team driver revealed.

Earlier we revealed that the Grosjean has announced that he will return to racing in the IndyCar Series, for Dale Coyne Racing, this year only two months after surviving a horror crash in Bahrain that he feared would kill him.

However, the 34-year-old Frenchman will only take part in 13 of the 17 rounds of the North America series – he will compete in the road and street events, missing the four on ovals.

