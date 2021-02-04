Romain Grosjean Will Make a Spectacular Return to Racing This Year.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN has announced that he will return to racing in the IndyCar Series, for Dale Coyne Racing, this year only two months after surviving a horror crash in Bahrain that he feared would kill him.

However, the 34-year-old Frenchman will only take part in 13 of the 17 rounds of the North America series.

In an interview with Motorsport-Total.com, he reveals, among other things, what role his family played in the decision.

“I asked myself over the winter if I would like to stop racing and very quickly said to my wife: ‘I’m sorry, it’s probably not what you want to hear, but I want to race again’,” said Grosjean.

The Frenchman explains with regard to his wife Marion: “She could have told me: ‘No, you shouldn’t do that.’ But she and my kids are completely behind me and know that I have to race if I want to be happy and myself. It has always been part of my life.”

“We have agreed that I will not drive the Superspeedways because the risk is a little too great,” reveals Grosjean, who will therefore probably only participate in 13 of the 17 races currently planned for the season. The Coyne team, for whom he will be driving this year, has shown understanding for this.

