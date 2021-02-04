Government Website Crashes On First Day Of Covid Aid Applications

VALENCIAN government website crashes on the first day of Covid aid applications

As if those sectors most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic weren’t frustrated enough, they were faced with an infuriating message of the Generalitat Valenciana website on Thursday morning, February 4, that the system was down. Thousands of business owners and staff from the hospitality, tourism and entertainment industries attempted to apply for the direct aid offered by Ximo Puig’s Plan Resistir, and instead were told to ‘try again later.’

Plan Resistir aims to distribute €380million across the Valencian Community to businesses most impacted by the health crisis. These are mainly tourist accommodation and activities; hotels, restaurants and nightlife; artistic and entertainment activities and sports, recreational and entertainment activities.

The President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has been heavily criticised by those affected by the restrictions for providing too little aid and too late in the game, with business owners left terrified that they will never be in a position to reopen. Peaceful demonstrations have been taking place across the region as workers, mainly from the hospitality sector, call on the government to rescue their livelihoods.

On Monday, February 1, hoteliers took their concerns to the Spanish Prime Minister, when they turned up in droves at his inauguration of the new AVE rail line between Orihuela and Madrid.

The regional government has dealt another blow to the ailing sector by announcing that current restrictions will now remain in place until at least February 15.

