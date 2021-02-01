Tensions High As Hospitality Workers Protest At AVE Inauguration

TENSIONS were high as hospitality workers came out in force to protest at the Orihuela AVE inauguration

Dozens of business owners and staff from the hospitality industry converged at the Poeta Miguel Hernández de Orihuela station on Monday morning, February 1, to protest against the closure of bars, restaurants and cafes and the lack of aid provided to the sector by the government. As the new Orihuela to Madrid line of the Spanish High Speed train (AVE) was being inaugurated, president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, and president of the regional government of Valencia, Ximo Puig, were in attendance, along with the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos.

The peaceful protest included dozens of cars who approached the station in a caravan, honking their horns and carrying placards reading things like: “Pedro Sánchez undertaker” or “Sanchez marionette. The EU condemns us to misery.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Puig said: “The arrival of the AVE to Orihuela is the symbol of how the distance between the Vega Baja and the geographic and political centres is narrowing. It is the symbol of the cohesion that our territory needs.

“This new section opens the door to improving commuter services between Alicante, Villena, Elche and Orihuela. We hope that these cities will soon be two stops on the Mediterranean Corridor.

Similar demonstrations have been taking place all over the Valencian Community, following the Ministry of Health’s decision to extend the closure of the hospitality trade until at least February 15.

