Footballers Fined for Having a Rule-Breaking Kickabout in Kent.

KENT POLICE issued 146 COVID fines over the last weekend in January including four men who were part of a group of 20 involved in a football match in Dartford.

The men accessed the pitch via a hole in the fence of a venue in Green Road, Dartford on the afternoon of Sunday, January 31.

However, upon the arrival of the police, the majority of those present dispersed but a few returned shortly afterwards to collect personal items from the pitch and were met by the officers and fined. Some of the men had travelled from outside Kent to take part.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: “We will not hesitate in taking action against those who blatantly ignore lockdown measures and put some of the most vulnerable members of our community at risk.”

Yesterday (February 3), we reported that ‘bored’ students in Lancashire fined £10,000 for throwing an illegal lockdown party on January 31. Police were called to an address in Ormskirk shortly before 2.45am and discovered more than 30 youngsters drinking and partying without wearing masks or observing social distancing rules.

