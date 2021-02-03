‘BORED’ students fined £10,000 for throwing an illegal lockdown party

Students in Lancashire learned an expensive lesson on Sunday, January 31, after they were slapped with huge fines for throwing an illegal lockdown party. Police were called to an address in Ormskirk shortly before 2.45am and discovered more than 30 youngsters drinking and partying without wearing masks or observing social distancing rules.

-- Advertisement --



Although many of the revellers, thought to be from Edge Hill University and celebrating a birthday party, fled the scene as the cops arrived, the organiser of the soiree was slapped with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice and many more attendees were issued with £800 fines. When the organiser asked officers how they expected a 20-year-old student to pay the £10k sanction, police responded:

“Well, you should think about that before you threw the party.”

When asked why he was at a party during lockdown, one young man told police:

“Because we’ve been bored, and we want to have fun,” while another party-goer accused officers of “all being a***y about it.”

Another attendee, Sam Taiwo, 23, of Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, was arrested at the scene for pushing a cop and has been charged with assaulting a police officer and is due at Preston Magistrates’ Court on April 1.

Supt Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, said: “This weekend new Coronavirus regulations were introduced, enabling police to issue increased fines to those in attendance at larger house parties.

“Officers who attended the party in Ormskirk used these powers, and as a result, several fixed penalty notices were given out.

“This party was a blatant breach of the current restrictions, which are in place to prevent the virus from spreading and to keep everybody safe.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “‘Bored’ Students Fined £10,000 For Illegal Party”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.